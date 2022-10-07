CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,211 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.38.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

