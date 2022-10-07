CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $820,000 Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $256.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.03 and its 200-day moving average is $241.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $8.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.19%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.