CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 218 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after purchasing an additional 652,048 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after purchasing an additional 470,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.71.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

