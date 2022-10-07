CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 418 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $155.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

