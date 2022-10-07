CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,204 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA raised its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

