Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CFPZF. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Stock Down 1.5 %

Canfor stock opened at $14.28 on Monday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $19.12.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

