Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) traded up 2.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.37 and last traded at $55.35. 170,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,891,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.93.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 25.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.05%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 25.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 124,407,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,703,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,232,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,179,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,498,531,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,841,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,709,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,469 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

