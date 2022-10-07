Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $153.34

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$153.34 and traded as high as C$156.52. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$154.80, with a volume of 884,711 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating and set a C$129.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$155.18.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The company has a market cap of C$102.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$153.34.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8900008 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.7325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

