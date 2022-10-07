Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.53.
Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile
