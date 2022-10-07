Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.77.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $116.27 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 974,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 72,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,999,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

