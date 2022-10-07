Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Up 1.6%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $41.98. 19,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,696,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPE. KeyCorp began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by ($0.32). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $913.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $157,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

