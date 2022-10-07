Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $6.30 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $6.30 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.