Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) CTO Andrei G. Stoica Sells 4,776 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $22,733.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 457,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

BFLY opened at $5.00 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $11.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.54.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 159.44% and a negative return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 5,464,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 237,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Butterfly Network by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,215,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 142,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

Further Reading

