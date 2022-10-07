BURNZ Price Hits $0.0022 (BURNZ)

BURNZ (BURNZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. BURNZ has a market cap of $9,975.80 and approximately $17,229.00 worth of BURNZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BURNZ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BURNZ has traded down 49.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003194 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00145789 BTC.

About BURNZ

BURNZ’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. BURNZ’s total supply is 4,435,353 tokens. BURNZ’s official Twitter account is @movez_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. BURNZ’s official message board is medium.com/@movez_official. BURNZ’s official website is www.movez.me.

Buying and Selling BURNZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BURNZ (BURNZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BURNZ has a current supply of 4,435,353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BURNZ is 0.00199352 USD and is up 6.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $865.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.movez.me.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BURNZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BURNZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BURNZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

