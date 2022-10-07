Burn To Earn (BTE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $18,424.00

Burn To Earn (BTE) traded 54.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Burn To Earn token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Burn To Earn has a market capitalization of $4,097.47 and $18,424.00 worth of Burn To Earn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Burn To Earn has traded up 59.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Burn To Earn Profile

Burn To Earn (BTE) is a token. Its launch date was May 26th, 2022. Burn To Earn’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Burn To Earn’s official Twitter account is @burntoearnbsc. The official website for Burn To Earn is burntoearn.net.

Buying and Selling Burn To Earn

According to CryptoCompare, “Burn To Earn (BTE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Burn To Earn has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Burn To Earn is 0.00000004 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://burntoearn.net.”

