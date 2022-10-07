BT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

BT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,696 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF accounts for 0.3% of BT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PGF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.