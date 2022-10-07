BT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

BT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $133,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $903,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,636,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. 2,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,866. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.63.

