Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.40

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.40 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 13320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.64.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.