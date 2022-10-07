Brokers Set Expectations for General Dynamics Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Dynamics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $12.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $12.05. The consensus estimate for General Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $12.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Dynamics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.14.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GD opened at $223.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

