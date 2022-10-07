Brokers Offer Predictions for Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a report issued on Thursday, October 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Cormark also issued estimates for Victoria Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

