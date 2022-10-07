Brokers Offer Predictions for PotlatchDeltic Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.15. The consensus estimate for PotlatchDeltic’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Down 0.1 %

PCH stock opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,371,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 616,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after acquiring an additional 319,445 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1,767.4% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 322,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 304,871 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,566,000 after acquiring an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.