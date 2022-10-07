Brokers Issue Forecasts for Verizon Communications Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Verizon Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 4.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.63.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

