Brokerages Set Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Price Target at $37.75

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Renault from €40.00 ($40.82) to €37.00 ($37.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Renault Price Performance

RNLSY stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Renault has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

