Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target at $92.29

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $123.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after buying an additional 39,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $67.86 and a one year high of $111.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $390.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

