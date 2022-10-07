Brokerages Set OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Target Price at $49.00

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Edward Stelmakh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Paul Lang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,660 shares in the company, valued at $635,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward Stelmakh acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $46,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,800 shares of company stock worth $469,782 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 270,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after buying an additional 138,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPRX opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $277.91 million, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 0.83. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.09). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $13.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

