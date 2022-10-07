Brokerages Set Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Target Price at $22.00

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Newell Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $908,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 3.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 1,353.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 284,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

