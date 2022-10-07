Brokerages Set Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) PT at $2,064.86

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.86.
KRYAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kerry Group from €135.00 ($137.76) to €125.00 ($127.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Kerry Group from GBX 137 ($1.66) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a report on Tuesday.
Kerry Group Stock Performance
Shares of KRYAY stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $139.67.
Kerry Group Cuts Dividend
Kerry Group Company Profile
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.
