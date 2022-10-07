Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $10.00

Posted by on Oct 7th, 2022

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 149.52%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.