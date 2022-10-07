Brokerages Set Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) PT at $10.00

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HARP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Harpoon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.62. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 149.52%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,908,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 3,145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 562,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

