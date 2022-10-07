Brokerages Set Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Price Target at $4.00

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.75 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial lowered shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 12.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,821,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth about $7,723,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 15.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,632,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,249,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 742,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 16.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $204.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.