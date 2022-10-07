Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.1% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after buying an additional 510,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $19.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $459.53. The stock had a trading volume of 160,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,210. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $443.64 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

