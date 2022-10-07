Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 195,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.9 %

BMY stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.