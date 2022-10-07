Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Sells 11,027 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,027 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,606,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,154,000 after buying an additional 74,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 906,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,980,000 after acquiring an additional 76,043 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after acquiring an additional 279,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 751,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,610,000 after acquiring an additional 254,604 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,234. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.31 and a one year high of $59.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

