Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,787 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,667,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,043 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,695,000 after buying an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,228,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,424,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 584.4% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 571,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 487,866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,280 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $46.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.