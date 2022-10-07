Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,184 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 44,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,872. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

