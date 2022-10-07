Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $100.07. 7,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.10 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.52.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

