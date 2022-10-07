Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after acquiring an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after buying an additional 62,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,267,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $2.06 on Friday, hitting $100.18. 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,597,342. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

