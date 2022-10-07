Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,278 The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $8.16. 11,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,378. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The GEO Group’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

