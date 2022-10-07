BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 9.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 6,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.
BRC Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
