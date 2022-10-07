BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Down 9.1%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.06 and last traded at $7.08. 6,867 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 629,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

BRC Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

Institutional Trading of BRC

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $66.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BRC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BRC by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Company Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

