BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.27) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €65.60 ($66.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €64.30 ($65.61) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

EPA:BNP opened at €43.64 ($44.53) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €47.32 and its 200 day moving average is €48.55. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($58.41) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($70.58).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

