BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $45.75 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $283.55 or 0.01441165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion and $922.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
