BNB (BNB) Hits Market Cap of $45.75 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $283.55 or 0.01441165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion and $922.28 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 161,337,261 coins. BNB’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

