BMO Capital Markets Cuts WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $93.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.30 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its 200-day moving average is $101.19.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.21%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

