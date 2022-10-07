Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.
Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blueknight Energy Partners
Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.