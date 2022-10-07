Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Blueknight Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.37. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $194.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.55.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $46,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 43.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 497.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.