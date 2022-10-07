Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Stock Price Up 2%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.34 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.24 ($0.06). Approximately 363,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,155,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.14 ($0.06).

Bluejay Mining Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.32. The company has a market capitalization of £55.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Bluejay Mining

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, titanium, platinum, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals.

Further Reading

