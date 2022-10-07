BlockWarrior (BLWA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $97,200.00

BlockWarrior (BLWA) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, BlockWarrior has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BlockWarrior has a market capitalization of $97,200.00 and approximately $9,453.00 worth of BlockWarrior was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockWarrior token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

BlockWarrior Token Profile

BlockWarrior was first traded on October 30th, 2021. BlockWarrior’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BlockWarrior’s official message board is medium.com/@blockwarrior. The official website for BlockWarrior is www.blockwarrior.io. BlockWarrior’s official Twitter account is @blockwarriornft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlockWarrior is https://reddit.com/r/BlockWarrior.

Buying and Selling BlockWarrior

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockWarrior (BLWA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlockWarrior has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlockWarrior is 0.00101325 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,123.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blockwarrior.io.”

