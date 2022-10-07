Blockius (BLOS) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

Blockius (BLOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Blockius has a market capitalization of $3,728.27 and $20,939.00 worth of Blockius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockius has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Blockius token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Blockius Profile

Blockius’ launch date was March 21st, 2022. Blockius’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,000 tokens. The official website for Blockius is blockius.io. Blockius’ official Twitter account is @blockius_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockius’ official message board is blockius.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Blockius

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockius (BLOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Blockius has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Blockius is 0.01201644 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockius.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockius using one of the exchanges listed above.

