BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.9% of Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded down $11.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $559.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,799. The business has a fifty day moving average of $661.69 and a 200-day moving average of $656.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.23 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $803.00.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

