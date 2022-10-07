BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

