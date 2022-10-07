BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Raises Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2176 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.