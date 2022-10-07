BitBall Trading 30% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $475,270.59 and $4,227.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 30% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.46 or 0.00814577 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 606,692,575 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @bitball_erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBall Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall (BTB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitBall has a current supply of 999,999,999 with 606,692,575.3291503 in circulation. The last known price of BitBall is 0.00091248 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,900.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

