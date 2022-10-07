Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,014,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 16.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at $302,472,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 657,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,924,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded down $13.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.24. 9,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,846. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $281.42 and a 1 year high of $531.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total value of $751,203.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.