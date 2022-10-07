Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 2.5% Higher

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $612.00 and last traded at $612.00. Approximately 111 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average daily volume of 31 shares. The stock had previously closed at $597.00.

Biglari Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $649.76.

Biglari Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.